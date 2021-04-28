Coast Guard rescues Big Island fisherman after he nearly loses his hand at sea

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Coast Guard crews medevaced a man from a commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Hawaii Island Tuesday morning after he sustained a hand injury.
Rescuers airlifted Kenton Geer from his fishing boat “Vicious Cycle” about 130 miles southwest of Kona.
The ship’s crew contacted officials for help at around 11 a.m. after Geer said a fishing hook went through his hand while hauling in a fishing line.
Geer said the fishing line was attached to the hauler, which started to drag him away.
He said his hand would have been crushed if it wasn’t for a quick thinking crew member who managed to cut the power.
An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted Geer from the vessel and transported him to Queen’s Medical Center.
Geer remains hospitalized as he recovers from his injury.
