City says repairs for Waialua Beach Road bridge are on track to be expedited

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As residents and business continue to deal with traffic problems due to Waialua Beach Road bridge’s closure, the city announced that repairs will be expedited.
Waialua Beach Road Bridge 605 bridge was closed in late-March after structural inspections found that the bridge was unsafe for crossings.
The city said that repairs to correct damage to the bridge would usually take one to two years to fix, but it is working to expedite construction to limit closure to six to nine months.
Department of Transportation Services and the Department of Design and Construction also announced Thursday that preliminary designs for the bridge have been completed.
Officials said that by expediting design, permitting and coordination with the US Army Corps of Engineers, repairs will be finished faster than projected timelines.
“The city understands the impacts the bridge closure has to travelers, which is why we are working as fast as possible on the repair process in order to reopen the Waialua Bridge for the public,” said Alex Kozlov, director of Department of Design and Construction.
“Until then we will continue looking for ways to ease the traffic conditions through the area while the bridge remains closed for safety reasons.”
To address safety concerns due to increased traffic volumes, the DOT converted the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road to an all-way stop.
The bridge is expected be closed until fall 2021.
