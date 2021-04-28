Brothers of teen fatally shot by police indicted following robbery near makeshift memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men have been indicted for a robbery and assault reported over the weekend near a makeshift memorial on Kalakaua Avenue for their teen brother, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.
The city Prosecutor’s Office said an Oahu grand jury indicted 21-year-old Maruo Sykap with second-degree assault in connection with the incident Saturday. He remains at large.
His bail has been set at $100,000.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mark Sykap was also charged with second-degree robbery. He is in custody and his bail was set at $50,000.
Authorities said Maruo Sykap “intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury” to a woman with a dangerous instrument while Mark Sykap allegedly robbed her of valuables.
The Sykaps are brothers to 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month following a crime spree and police pursuit.
Police have not released body cam footage in that shooting.
