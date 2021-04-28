Brothers of teen fatally shot by police indicted following robbery near makeshift memorial

By HNN Staff | April 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM HST - Updated April 28 at 2:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men have been indicted for a robbery and assault reported over the weekend near a makeshift memorial on Kalakaua Avenue for their teen brother, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said an Oahu grand jury indicted 21-year-old Maruo Sykap with second-degree assault in connection with the incident Saturday. He remains at large.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mark Sykap was also charged with second-degree robbery. He is in custody and his bail was set at $50,000.

Authorities said Maruo Sykap “intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury” to a woman with a dangerous instrument while Mark Sykap allegedly robbed her of valuables.

The Sykaps are brothers to 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month following a crime spree and police pursuit.

Police have not released body cam footage in that shooting.

