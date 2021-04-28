Big Island man charged in fatal shooting of his neighbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man suspected of murdering his neighbor Monday on Hawaii Island has been charged.
Hawaii Island police said 32-year-old Daris Paul Pacheco, of Volcano, was charged Wednesday for nearly a dozen crimes, including second-degree murder, terroristic threatening, burglary, and various drug and firearms offenses.
He was arrested at a home near Nau Nani Road on Monday after police responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Upon their arrival, Puna patrol officers found the victim ― 59-year-old Jay Allen Freeman ― dead in the yard of his home.
[Read the previous report: Following standoff, police arrest suspect in fatal Big Island shooting]
Police said an autopsy showed that Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Pacheco remains in police custody with bail set at $411,000. His initial court appearance is set for Thursday.
