Big Island man charged in fatal shooting of his neighbor
Daris Paul Pacheco, mug shot (Source: Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff | April 28, 2021 at 1:42 PM HST - Updated April 28 at 4:49 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man suspected of murdering his neighbor Monday on Hawaii Island has been charged.

Hawaii Island police said 32-year-old Daris Paul Pacheco, of Volcano, was charged Wednesday for nearly a dozen crimes, including second-degree murder, terroristic threatening, burglary, and various drug and firearms offenses.

He was arrested at a home near Nau Nani Road on Monday after police responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Upon their arrival, Puna patrol officers found the victim ― 59-year-old Jay Allen Freeman ― dead in the yard of his home.

Police said an autopsy showed that Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Pacheco remains in police custody with bail set at $411,000. His initial court appearance is set for Thursday.

