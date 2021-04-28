BeachBows set sights on 2021 Big West Conference Championships

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-20 ranked Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball are gearing up for the 2021 Big West Conference Championships in Long Beach California, in search of their fourth title in program history — their first since 2018.
The BeachBows enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed, facing No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge on Friday, followed by either Long Beach State of Sacramento State in the double-elimination tourney — reigning Champion Cal Poly take the top seed and the only first round bye.
Hawaii is 11-2 all-time in tournament play, with the only two losses coming in 2019 from Cal Poly — ending Hawaii’s run at a fourth-straight championship.
The Wahine have faced all of the Big West schools this season — with the exception of Sac State who recently restarted competition — getting at least one win over the opposing team.
UH enjoyed a bye week after an impressive week in the Pacific Northwest, winning the Husky Invitational in Seattle — with the pair Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede winning 8 straight matches at the No. 2 flight.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.