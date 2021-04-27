Wahine Water Polo head to Big West Tournament to defend title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine water polo team are on their way to San Diego, California for the Big West Tournament, looking to defend their title and go back-to-back.
The ‘Bows enter the tourney as the No. 1 seed after clinching the regular season title after sweeping UC Davis on senior weekend, coupled with UC San Diego’s loss to UC Irvine.
Back in 2019, the Wahine took home their third Big West Championship in school history after downing No. 1 seed UCI — the Big West did not hold a tournament in 2020.
Leading the way for the home team offense is freshman phenom Lucia Gomez de la Puente with 17 goals and 16 assists, while Molly DiLalla held it down in the net with 64 saves — two of the being penalty shot saves.
Hawaii looks to extend their nine game win streak and take home their second consecutive Big West Championship this weekend, taking on the winner of Friday’s UC Davis-Long Beach State game — start time set for 9:00 a.m. Hawaii time.
