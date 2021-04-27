UH volleyball’s Rado Parapunov earns back-to-back Big West Conference Player of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their yearly awards Tuesday morning, with Rainbow Warriors senior opposite Rado Parapunov taking home his second-straight Big West Conference Player of the Year Award — as voted on by league head coaches.
A wee after making first-team All-Big West, the 6′9″ Bulgarian made history as the first player to win consecutive Player of the Year Awards in the conference, on top of that he is only the second player to win two of those awards joining Costas Theocharidis — Theocharidis won Player of the Year in the MPSF in 2001 and 2003.
It was a monster season for Parapunov, leading the the Big West in kills, points and ranked fifth in blocks among other statistical categories — taking home Player of the Week honors five times this season, adding up to 15 in his career.
The Coach of the Year Award and Freshman of the Year Award went to UC Santa Barbara head coach Rick McLaughlin and Long Beach State’s Clarke Godbold, respectively.
Despite an early exit of the Big West Championship last weekend, Rocket Rado and the ‘Bows received the No. 1 seed and a first round bye in the 2021 NCAA Championships to the second straight tournament.
