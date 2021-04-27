Students at Mid-Pac preparing for a 3-day online May Day celebration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - May Day for students at Mid-Pac will once again look very different because of the pandemic.
The school is putting together a digital hula program for the school community. The three-night event runs from May 6 through the 8th.
The event’s theme is “Leaving an Impression” will highlight performances from the school’s hula halau, Pūpūkahi i Ke Alo O Nā Pua.
Overall, the event is aimed at honoring the Senior class of 2021. In addition to pre-recorded performances there will also be live entertainment.
“Our students will share examples of individuals throughout history who have made a positive impact on their communities,” said Kumu Hula Michael Lanakila Casupang. “Through the art of hula, we honor them and look to them for inspiration in recognizing the power that we have to leave a positive impact on all that surrounds us. Please attend all three shows to get the full impression.”
Proceeds will go toward Hawaiian culture education.
