New $29B federal grant program will help hard-hit restaurants, bars

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications for the $28.6 billion program aimed at helping restaurants and bars impacted financially by the pandemic.
Bars, restaurants, food trucks and caterers will be able to apply for grant funding beginning on Monday at 6 a.m.
The grant is equal to the business’s pandemic-related revenue loss limited to $5 million per physical location and $10 million total for the applying business entity.
Eligible businesses are encouraged to register before the application start date. Registration for the SBA application portal will begin on Friday.
SBA said $5 billion will be set aside for small businesses.
Owners who are women, veterans or in minority groups will get priority.
For more information on the grant and how to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.