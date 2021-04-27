Hawaii’s Senate majority leader to retire as he grapples with long COVID symptoms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Senate Majority Leader Kalani English announced Tuesday that he is experiencing “long-haul” COVID symptoms and will retire May 1 to focus on his health.
English said he contracted COVID in November while traveling outside of the islands.
He described his initial experiences with the virus as mild. But then, in December, he noticed a “change in my energy, pervasive lethargy, memory challenges and a fogginess in my thought process.”
“I was not sure what to make of the challenges and thought I was suffering from depression or issues related to depression,” English said.
He was diagnosed with long-term effects of COVID-19.
“My new normal will require me to address some of the challenges left to my short- and long-term memory and other cognitive issues derived from the virus. These challenges have placed a number of things into perspective for me, including the need to take better care of my health,” he said.
Experts estimate that as much as 10% of those who contract COVID will experience long-haul symptoms, including neurological impacts.
English said using a hyperbaric chamber does provide some relief. Researchers have also said the vaccine seems to ease the effects in some.
English has been vaccinated and said he is optimistic. He told reporters Tuesday that he will return to Hana to tend to his land and focus on reducing his stress.
English represents the district that includes Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokai and Lanai. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2000, and was previously on the Maui County Council.
In the wake of his retirement, Democratic Party officers from 15 precincts in Senate District 7 will convene to identify three names that could potentially fill English’s seat.
English would like to see Representative Lynn DeCoite fill the seat.
