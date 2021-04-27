Light winds persist, trades return on Thursday into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is feeling quite muggy with the slower winds. Light winds through Wednesday will allow sea breezes and interior showers to develop in the afternoons. Showers will increase over the western islands on Wednesday as moisture increases. Thin high clouds will remain through midweek. Trade winds will strengthen Thursday and linger into the weekend.A wet trade wind pattern will result as northeast winds push clouds and showers up the slopes of windward and mountain areas.