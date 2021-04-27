Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality, 54 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one additional COVID fatality on Tuesday and 54 new infections.
The new fatality, which was on Oahu, pushes the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 479.
Of the new cases, 37 were on Oahu, eight on Maui, five in Hawaii County, and two on Kauai. There were also two were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 32,041 cases of COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, meanwhile, there have been 1,096 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,172,923 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,615 total cases
- 1,774 required hospitalization
- 786 cases in the last 14 days
- 372 deaths
- 2,682 total cases
- 116 required hospitalization
- 93 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,335 total cases
- 191 required hospitalization
- 201 cases in the last 14 days
- 49 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 223 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 24 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,038 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
