Fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers can skip post-arrival test on Maui, mayor says

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fully vaccinated trans-Pacific passengers will be able to skip the mandatory post-arrival test on Maui when the program begins, Mayor Mike Victorino said.
“Trans-Pacific flights coming in, anyone that’s fully vaccinated and can show proof of the vaccination in that timeframe, will be allowed to skip the post-arrival test that we are instituting,” Victorino said.
The second test program has not been implemented yet, but the county is hoping to have it up and running soon. Officials are still reviewing bids.
Earlier this month, Victorino said the secondary test is to determine if visitors are contributing to the spike of COVID infections on island. However, some visitors said having a secondary post-arrival test will take another toll on the island’s already crippled tourism industry.
Maui County will foot the bill for post-arrival test, but it’s not clear how much it will cost yet.
