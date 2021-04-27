Deadline extended for Oahu residents to get their REAL ID cards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has extended the deadline for Oahu residents to get their REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state identification cards, which will be needed to board flights.
Oahu residents will have until May 3, 2023 to get their state IDs and driver’s licenses that feature a star in a gold circle at the top.
REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs will be necessary for residents to board domestic flights and enter some federal buildings.
Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States, including the Hawaiian Islands. It will be required at airport security checkpoints.
The original deadline was Oct. 1, but the Department of Homeland Security pushed back the enforcement deadline due to a backlog of 90,000 expired driver’s licenses on Oahu that were not renewed due to the ongoing pandemic.
Currently, the city reported that more than 75% of Oahu motorists have a REAL ID driver’s license.
To get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license on Oahu, residents will need to make an initial in-person visit to a driver licensing office with a completed application and the required documents.
There is no additional fee to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card.
For more information on the REAL ID and required documents, click here.
