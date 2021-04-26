Truck overtaking another vehicle hits, critically injures bicyclist in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Honolulu police responded to a critical accident in the Ewa Beach area involving a truck and a bicyclist.
HPD said the pickup truck was heading east on Hanakahi Street overtaking another vehicle when it hit the bicyclist, a 38-year-old man.
The bicyclist was critically injured and taken to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene without rendering aid. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made as of Monday.
Speed was a likely factor, investigators said, but it’s unknown if alcohol and drugs were also factors. If anyone has information, they should call HPD.
Additional details were unavailable.
