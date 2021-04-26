Maui Memorial Medical Center to host walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, walk-ins will be accepted at the Maui Memorial Medical Center for COVID vaccines.
People ages 16 and older who want a shot will no longer need an appointment, and can head to the hospital lobby on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the walk-in clinic.
The clinic’s hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is not required as staff will assist individuals on site.
Meanwhile, Maui Health’s vaccination clinic at the Grand Wailea Resort remains open Wednesdays and Fridays. At this location, appointments are required. The Moderna vaccine is the only vaccine administered at this location.
As of Friday, Maui Health said at least 49% of Maui County residents have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.
