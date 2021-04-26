Man with history of pretending to be a first responder arrested again for impersonating officer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man with a history of showing up to emergencies and pretending to be a first responder was arrested again over the weekend.
Taylor Yoshitomi-Jones is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer during a recent traffic incident. The driver he encountered says he had no idea until a real HPD officer showed up.
Jun Chow says he was headed home from work a little after 9 p.m. Friday when his van overheated on the H-1 Freeway eastbound just past the Ewa Beach on-ramp.
He says he pulled to the side of the highway, put on his hazards and got out to look under the hood when someone who appeared to be a police officer stopped behind him.
“I never see anything about his car except the blue lights,” said Chow.
He told HNN he returned to the driver’s seat and waited several minutes before a man dressed in dark clothing walked up to his window.
“He asked me do I need any help. I said no need. I already called my friend,” Chow said. “At that moment I never know he was the fake police.”
Records show it’s not the first Yoshitomi-Jones has been caught impersonating police.
The 19-year-old was arrested in December after stopping for another stranded driver.
HPD sources say he was driving a Nissan Sentra with blue lights and that he had a flash light, radio and a gold badge around his neck.
In February, he was arrested again after a security guard caught him inside the locker room at the Honolulu Emergency Operations Center.
EMS officials confirm Yoshitomi-Jones has also shown up at medical emergencies pretending to be a first responder.
Despite multiple interview requests, the Honolulu Police Department refused to talk to HNN about the suspected law enforcement impersonator or explain why they haven’t issued a warning to the public.
In a statement, HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu said: “HPD has received various reports involving this individual. And his information and photos had been sent to law enforcement and first responder agencies.”
Chow said he gave the suspect his phone number when he asked for it.
“At that moment, I believe he’s a police officer,” he said. “So I give him my contact number.”
As Yoshitomi-Jones was about to leave the scene, his blue lights caught the attention of a real police officer. He was arrested on multiple counts, including drug charges. He was also accused of being under the influence of an intoxicant.
The 19-year-old has been released pending investigation.
Chow said since giving the suspect his phone number, Yoshitomi-Jones has called him multiple times. “A couple minutes ago the number call me again,” Chow said.
If you’ve had a similar run-in with Yoshitomi-Jones, it should be reported to Honolulu police.
