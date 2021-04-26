Kauai health officials ‘very concerned’ after 8 new COVID cases reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sunday, Kauai independently reported eight new COVID-19 cases.
Compared to other counties that number is extremely low. But by Kauai standards, it’s considered a big spike granted the island has had consistently little to no new cases week to week.
The eight new infections are the second highest single-day case count during the pandemic since a day in January, when nine cases were reported.
Of Sunday’s cases, six were linked to previously identified cases. One was tied to recent travel, and another is considered a case of community spread.
“While the majority of today’s cases are in close contacts of previously announced cases, we are very concerned with what we are observing,” said Lauren Guest of the Kauai District Health Office said. “We continue to see a high number of new cases each day, and about half of those new cases are the result of community transmission. We are all tired of limiting our contact with people outside of our immediate household, but these protective measures are more important now than they have ever been on our island.”
Mayor Derek Kawakami also urges everyone to not let their guard down and to continue following safe practices.
Right now, officials report 22 active cases of COVID-19 on Kauai. The county said there have been 258 cumulative cases so far.
