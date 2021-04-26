Jenn “JRoQ” Wright throws down a soulful performance on Talk Story

About: Jenn “JRoQ” Wright got her start in the music industry in 1998, when her band, Kanalo, won a song-writing contest hosted by a local radio station. Jenn has since recorded a handful of music projects (some of them award-winning), performed with numerous music artists, and toured around the world. JRoQ added Artist Management to her belt in 2009 because she would meet talented individuals that she believed would flourish in the music industry if they had a little extra support. She currently works with multiple music artists and singer/songwriters on artist development, performances, and recording projects – including multiple award-winning singer/songwriter, Izik, along with Simple Souls, Melaniie, Maile, and Mar McNally. She works with venues, corporate events, and private events, to provide music entertainment.