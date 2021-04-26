HNN to moderate panel on Pacific Islander representation with cast, crew of NBC’s ‘Young Rock’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stars and producers of the hit NBC sitcom ‘Young Rock’ will come together on Tuesday for a virtual panel discussion on the creation of the show ― and on the portrayal of Pacific Islanders in Hollywood.
The panel, which will be conducted via Zoom and can be watched live across Hawaii News Now’s digital platforms, will be moderated by Hawaii News Now personality McKenna Maduli.
‘Young Rock,’ which premiered in February, focuses on different chapters of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s life and introduces the people from his childhood who helped mold him to international fame.
Tuesday panel will touch on topics like how the show was created and how much fun it was to recreate parts of The Rock’s life, but it will also touch on several more serious issues, including the importance of having a network television show centered around a Samoan and Black family and why the producers decided to hire the majority of the show’s writers from different ethnic backgrounds.
The members of the panel for Tuesday’s discussion, currently scheduled for 11:30 a.m. HST, include:
- Jeff Chiang, one of the show’s executive producers.
- Uli Latukefu, one of the actors who portrays Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the show.
- Stacey Leilua, who plays The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson.
- Ana Tuisila, who plays The Rock’s grandmother Lia Maivia.
- Fasitua Amosa, who plays Sika Anoa’i, a former professional wrestler best known as one of The Wild Samoans.
The panel will also touch on the underrepresentation and misrepresentation of Pacific Islanders in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times reports that just .2% of the series regulars on prime-time network shows are of Pacific Island heritage, while 4% of those performers are Asian American.
70% of the actors in those television series were white, the report claimed.
To watch or participate in the panel, click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1JxgJLc6TEuL-gbpsqtl3g
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.