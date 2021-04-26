Hawaii to resume use of single-dose J&J vaccine at Windward Oahu clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department will resume use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday at a special vaccination clinic in Windward Oahu.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be offered on May 4, 6 and 11.
To register for the vaccine clinic, click here.
Officials said additional opportunities to get the vaccine will be announced in the coming days and posted on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID was paused for 11 days nationwide as health experts investigated instances of a rare side effect ― the development of blood clots.
The pause was lifted after the CDC and FDA agreed the risk of blood clots was very low and the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweighed any risk.
Meanwhile, appointments for two-dose vaccines Pfizer and Modern are also available statewide and anyone 16 and up is eligible to get vaccinated.
