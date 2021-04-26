Hawaii reports 70 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 70 new COVID cases on Monday and no additional fatalities.
Hawaii’s death toll stands at 478.
Of the new cases, 42 were on Oahu, 14 on Kauai, nine on Maui, and three on Hawaii Island. There were also two cases diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 31,991 cases of COVID-19. In the last 14 days, meanwhile, there have been 1,110 new infections in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said it has administered 1,161,471 vaccine doses so far.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 24,578 total cases
- 1,765 required hospitalization
- 786 cases in the last 14 days
- 372 deaths
- 2,677 total cases
- 116 required hospitalization
- 94 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,328 total cases
- 199 required hospitalization
- 202 cases in the last 14 days
- 49 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 224 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 1,036 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
