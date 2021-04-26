Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is feeling muggy! Winds will transition from trade winds to a light and variable wind pattern today into Wednesday. Light large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop through the middle of the week. Clouds will build over island mountain and interior sections each day with a few showers in the afternoon to early morning hours through Wednesday. A weakening cold front will slowly approach the islands from the northwest direction through the first half of the week. Forecast guidance tools continue to hint at pre-frontal shower bands developing over the state on Tuesday and Wednesday as the front moves into the state. Trade winds will return from Thursday into the weekend with clouds and showers trending back to typical windward and mountain areas.