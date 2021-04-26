Epic surf photographer Zak Noyle shares some tips for taking better photos on Talk Story

Join host McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli as they welcome Zak Noyle into the Talk Story Hale. Zak Noyle is a third-generation photographer learning from his dad and grandfather. He has chased swells all around the world capturing breathtaking photos of surfers and our beautiful ocean. He offers the advice to “shoot wide, edit tight” capturing a sense of place and environment no matter what camera you are using.