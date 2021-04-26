Epic surf photographer Zak Noyle shares some tips for taking better photos on Talk Story

Join host McKenna Maduli and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli as they welcome Zak Noyle into the Talk Story Hale. Zak Noyle is a third-generation photographer learning from his dad and grandfather. He has chased swells all around the world capturing breathtaking photos of surfers and our beautiful ocean. He offers the advice to “shoot wide, edit tight” capturing a sense of place and environment no matter what camera you are using.
ABOUT: Zak Noyle isn’t your typical extreme sports athlete. Considered one of the best extreme surf photographers in the world, Zak lives his life on the edge. He is an avid outdoor photographer with a truly unique perspective on surf and sea. Based on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, Zak spends countless hours in the water, creating dramatic imagery and artful interpretations of the world’s most magnificent ocean environment.
For More Information: www.zaknoyle.com, @zaknoyle
