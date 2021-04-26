Attempted murder investigation opened after shooting at Kailua gas station

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Kailua on Monday morning.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Details were limited, but EMS officials said they responded to the Texaco gas station along Kailua Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said they have opened an attempted murder investigation and are “investigating the circumstances of the shooting.”
As of Monday afternoon, the victim remains hospitalized.
This story may be updated.
