Distance learning to continue for Lanai High and Elementary amid campus power outage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Distance learning for all students at Lanai High and Elementary will continue Tuesday as crews work to address a power outage impacting campus.
School Principal Elton Kinoshita said the entire island also remains without internet and phone service.
“We are expecting the arrival on island of state support personnel who can assess what is required to restore power and a timeframe for those repairs,” Kinoshita said, in a letter home to parents.
Meal service at the school will also not be available Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
