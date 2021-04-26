City launches online reservation system to secure entry into Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched an online reservation system for entry into Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.
The system can be accessed by clicking here.
City officials said the system allows member of the public to select a show time for the educational orientation video up to 48 hours before their planned visit.
Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time.
To accommodate members of the public without computer and internet access, walk-in or drive-in access without an online reservation will continue to be allowed. Commercial activity is still not allowed within Hanauma Bay except for authorized city concessionaires.
