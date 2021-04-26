Census 2020: Hawaii’s population grew 7% over last decade

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s population grew 7% in the last decade, mirroring the population growth seen nationally.
That’s according to results from the 2020 US Census count, which is done once every 10 years
The Census put Hawaii’s population in April 2020 at 1,455,271.
In 2010, the population in Hawaii was 1,360,301.
Hawaii’s ranks 40th in the country for its population size (the same spot it held in 2010).
The Census population count determines how many delegates each state gets in Congress. Hawaii’s representation in the House and Senate remains unchanged with two members in each body.
But for the first time, California lost one of its seats in the US House. And Texas, Florida and Colorado gained seats.
