Following standoff, police arrest suspect in fatal Big Island shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect following a fatal shooting in Mountain View on Monday.
Authorities identified the suspect as Daris Paul Pacheco.
The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Aloha Estates neighborhood. Hawaii County Police confirm the 59-year-old victim and suspect live near each other.
Witnesses reported the suspect was carrying a gun when he returned home.
“Patrol responded (and) was unable to make contact with him,” said Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins.
During the standoff, neighbors were told to stay inside, lock their doors and close the windows. “After a short time of negotiating, he came out of the residence and surrendered to officers,” Wilkins said.
The name of the victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.
