Baseball ‘Bows sweep UC Davis at home, eliminating Sunday slump

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors baseball team got the series sweep over UC Davis this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.
The ‘Bows bats came alive to open the series on Friday, downing the Aggies by a final score of 6-2, 6 unanswered runs on a solo homer and three doubles got the job down for Hawaii under the Friday night lights — pitchers Aaron Davenport and Tyler Dyball both put zeros on the board for six innings to combine for nine skrikeouts.
The hot start was followed up by another big day for the bats, as Hawaii would down UC Davis in their Saturday doubleheader — 8-3, 7-2.
The hitting started early in game one with a five-run second inning to silence Davis early, with the Aggies not able to come back — Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu having a career day on the mound with nine strikeouts on 109 pitches.
In the Saturday finisher, UH continued their hitting derby thanks to the likes of Dustin Demeter, Adam Fogel, Nainoa Cardinez and Stone Miyao — pitcher Li’i Pontes was credited for the win after throwing a season best 6 strikeouts in 5.0 innings.
In the Sunday finale, Hawaii finally got their elusive Sunday win after downing the Aggies 9-2 for the fourth and final time.
Three double-plays and four two-out hits scoring runs helped the ‘Bows complete the series sweep — their first series sweep since 2016 against the Aggies.
Freshman Stone Miyao shined, knocking three hits on Sunday, while manning third base all weekend for the first time in his collegiate career and first time since his junior year of high school — his efforts earning him Big West Field Player of the Week, his first as a ‘Bow.
Up next, Hawaii hits the road to face Cal State Fullerton in a four-game series next weekend in California — first game set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
