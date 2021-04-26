Aloha ʻĀina with some help from City Mill

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli invites us to her hale sweet hale for some tips on how to go green around the house. McKenna tries out some new sustainable products from City Mill including the Goal Zero 10 Watt Solar Panel, Suncast 50 Gallon Rain Barrel, and the Lifetime 50 Gallon Compost Tumbler. McKenna has fun going green and teaches us how small changes can make a big difference to protect our beautiful island home.