Light winds and afternoon showers ahead

Winds will become light and variable ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The light winds will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop, resulting in clouds building up and scattered pop-up showers. Some of those showers may be locally heavy Monday as an upper low centered south of the state drifts northward over the islands. The low will move northeast Tuesday, but it could still be showery from moisture developing ahead of the approaching front.
Showers from the decaying front are forecast to reach Kauai Wednesday afternoon and evening with increasing northeast winds. Showers from the front will continue down the island chain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with wetter conditions for windward areas as moisture is pushed in by the northeast winds. The trades will become more easterly Friday into the weekend.
A small craft advisory continues into the overnight hours for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf is expected to remain well below advisory levels along all shores for the next several days. A west-northwest swell is expected Monday night and will boost wave heights into the middle of the week. A longer period, larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night and could bring surf near advisory levels.
