Growing number of people missing second dose of COVID vaccine, data shows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An increasing number of Americans are missing their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
And while local hospital officials say they haven’t seen it as a big issue yet, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says the state needs more urgency and people need to get vaccinated this week.
Across the country, 95 million people have been fully vaccinated and about 42% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, about 8% of people are missing their second dose, which is more than double the percentage from March.
In an interview with CNN, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s not surprised by people missing their second shot because it happens frequently with multi-dose vaccinations.
And while Green says people across the state are coming back for their second dose, he is still looking for new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.
“What I’m gonna essentially recommend is that we reach out to the providers to allow a lot more walk-ins, I think walk-ins will be very helpful,” said Green. “I envision something almost like happy hour where people between three and five can just walk in statewide.”
Green said Hawaii is on track to reach herd immunity by the summer.
The lieutenant governor said the state will reach 1.2 million doses administered sometime this week.
