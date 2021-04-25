Forecast: Light winds, afternoon showers to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will become light and variable ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The light winds will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop, resulting in clouds building up and scattered pop-up showers. Some of those showers may be locally heavy Monday as an upper low centered south of the state drifts northward over the islands. The low will move northeast Tuesday, but it could still be showery from moisture developing ahead of the approaching front.