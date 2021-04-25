Family of woman killed in Kailua helicopter crash sues manufacturer, tour company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a 28-year-old woman killed in an April 2019 helicopter crash in Kailua has sued the manufacturer and a local tour company.
Ryan McAuliffe, an executive with a Chicago-based real estate firm, died along with the pilot Joseph Berridge and passenger Jan Burgess, of Australia, in the fiery crash.
While the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is not yet complete, the suit by attorney Mark Davis alleges that the helicopter had design defects.
“We do know that this particular helicopter was somewhat notorious because there’s a sizable number of accidents associated with it,” said Davis.
The suit cited a 2018 investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which concluded that the model — a Robinson Helicopter Co. R-44 — had the highest number of fatal accidents in the U.S. between 2006 and 2016.
And because of repeated accidents during the 1990s, Davis said pilots were required to have extra flight instructions and flight competence checks.
The federal court lawsuit also names the tour operator Novictor Aviation, alleging the pilot was inexperienced and that the company’s CEO improperly certified his competence.
The suit said the pilot moved to Hawaii from New Mexico just two weeks before the fatal crash.
It also cited a report by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which said the company’s CEO Nicole Vandelar lacked the qualifications to certify Berridge.
The tour company did not respond to the suit’s specific allegations but said it is working with the NTSB as it completes its investigation. Robinson could not be reached for comment.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.