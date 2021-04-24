Waialua residents, businesses frustrated as bridge closure and repairs cause traffic problems

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A closed bridge and new four-way stop are creating traffic problems in Waialua.
Because of the damage left by the storms, Waialua Beach Road Bridge is closed. And on Thompson Corner, the state is wrapping up a new four-way stop.
With limited options to get in and out of Waialua, residents and businesses are frustrated.
“The problem is we now only have one way in and one way out,” said Maxe Lindley-Molina of Waialua. “And if something happens on that one way in, one way out, we’re screwed.”
“Now I understand you know, we’ve got to work through this stuff, we got to be done, but you got to try find a better route,” said Joseph Lindley-Molina of Waialua.
“Like working at night or even letting us know as a community what’s going on,” added Maxe Lindley-Molina.
The Lindley-Molinas’ say with the bridge closed and a new all-way stop, it’s adding an extra 15 to 20 minutes to their drive to Waialua.
“My main concern is reaction time to an emergency response,” said Joseph Lindley-Molina.
A car accident on Karsten-Thot Bridge in Wahiawa Thursday morning added to the already congested North Shore area.
Chris Gibbon, one of the managers at Cholo’s Homestyle Mexican, said staff members were about an hour or two late. He said some couldn’t even make it to work.
“Coming from Waialua, they were not able to make a left turn at Thompson Corner to get into Haleiwa,” said Gibbon. “So, they were being rerouted through Wahiawa but that became incredibly challenging because there was a road closure up there, too.”
While the new four-way stop is set to be completed by Friday, drivers are calling for a more organized plan and better communication from city and state leaders.
Hawaii Department of Transportation’s deputy director of Highway, Ed Sniffen, said safety issues forced the state to expedite the project.
“So, we tried to put as much information as possible, we put out messages, message boards, to the public on the system in all directions to ensure everybody would see that message board. We’d love to give more notice to everyone, but given the safety issues that we saw out there, we had to act very quickly.”
The city said it has already prepared a permit packet to send to the US Army Corps of Engineers, which has to approve the repair plans.
Officials said construction schedule and timeline for the bridge will be provided as it becomes available.
