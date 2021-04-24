Alternative Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony planned to remember loved ones lost

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second year, the Shinnyo-en Lantern Floating ceremony will not take place at Ala Moana Beach Park on Memorial Day.
But after cancelling last year’s ceremony, preparations are underway for a more interactive experience on the temple grounds.
Volunteers began transcribing messages and remembrances that Shinnyo-en Hawaii received on its website Saturday.
Temple Manager Eitaro Hayashi says the messages will be hung on trees in a public display set up in the parking lot across the street from the temple.
“But come May 21, we’re going to have a large lantern, much larger than the ones that we can carry — a large lantern that people can actually walk through,” said Hayashi.
“And it’s going to have a silhouette of the kukui tree, symbolizing the light.”
[“Share Your Light” – A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii special will air May 31 on KGMB from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program will also be livestreamed.]
Hayashi says there will still be an opportunity for people to write a message during the interactive experience.
“The beach park is just the ambiance, you know, the fun of it, but the important opportunity to touch in and be part of those feelings again,” said Jo Des Maretes, a volunteer of the temple.
“I just appreciate Shinyo-en’s efforts to do that.”
Des Maretes is one of the volunteers who was transcribing the messages.
“We have who the message is in memory of and who the message is from, and in some instances there will be photos that go with the message,” said Des Maretes.
While Hayashi hopes the ceremony will return to the Ala Moana Beach Park, he looks at the opportunity to pivot the event in a positive light.
“I mean sometimes I think these situations like the pandemic, give us less things to do and so we feel kind of confined,” said Hayashi.
“But the other side that I’ve kind of felt is that it’s given us a chance to sort of you know rethink about what we can do and kind of stay as positive as possible.”
Hayashi said reservations for the interactive experience will be available in the beginning of May.
To submit messages and remembrances online, click here.
