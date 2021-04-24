In radical move, state lawmakers approve bills to increase tourism taxes and cut funding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers reached an agreement Thursday night for a measure that would take hotel room tax money away from the counties, but allow them to make up for lost funds with a tax increase.
Under the new measure, the counties would lose $103 million from Transient Accommodations Tax.
But, lawmakers said counties could decide to add a 3% tax to the current 10.25 rate to make up for the lost funds.
“We took away the counties’ portion of the TAT. But, we gave the counties an opportunity for each to decide for themselves if they want to fill their own version of the TAT,” said state Sen. Glenn Wakai, who represents District 15 which includes Kalihi, Hickam and Pearl Harbor.
City and county mayors and councils now face a difficult decision — lose money or burden the hotels.
“When you talk about the possibility of not having those funds or having to raise taxes and gamble to make sure we get people coming — it’s a very scary proposition,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.
“Visitors right now are being saddled with added expenses to get here already,” said John De Fries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
“And we, on behalf of the industry, did not want to see any increase in taxation on the relaunch because it would be a further deterrent.”
Along with removing the TAT, lawmakers are also bringing major changes to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, saying they are making it more accountable.
The HTA budget was sliced by 25%, from $79 million to $60 million.
And now, instead of automatically getting hotel tax revenue, the legislature will control their money.
“Right now, they get a blank check,” said Wakai. “And they just do whatever they please with very little accountability.”
But De Fries disagrees, citing the board is appointed by the state Senate.
“Not only are there budget reductions but there are significant structural changes,” De Fries said. “And the source of funding is also something new and something that brings with it a whole new level of concerns.”
“We need to realign and cut back on all the mission creep that we have in government to make government way more efficient in the future,” said Wakai.
