Makawao man walks entire island of Maui to help women and children in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makawao man is determined to walk around the entire island of Maui to help women and children in need.
“People will stop and ask, ‘Do you need a ride? Is there something wrong?’ Or if they’ve heard the story it’s like, ‘Oh you’re the one walking around the island. Why? That’s nuts!’” Brian Sato said.
Sato, 64, is the Facilities and Maintenance specialist at The Maui Farm.
The Maui Farm is a non-profit organization that offers farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills to women with children who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
“The majority of the families we are serving have maybe recently experienced family or domestic violence, severe economic hardships or possibly coming out of substance abuse and recovery as well,” said Kandice Johns, The Maui Farm executive director.
“The things that I do, sometimes they tell me, ‘Oh you can’t replace that, there’s no money in the budget so fix it the best you can,’” said Sato. “So, I just figured why not raise money?”
Brian’s route started on Wednesday, April 14.
His journey ends at Baldwin Beach Park in Paia on Sunday.
Twelve days, 165 miles, Sato says it’s worth every step.
“Hopefully they’re inspired because I tell them you can anything you want as long as you make your mind up to do it. Because if I can walk around an island, you can get a job, you can get off the street,” he said.
Through the heat, blisters and some days even running out of water, Sato has raised more than $10,000 so far.
He hopes he will inspire his community.
“Whatever you dream, you can achieve it.”
