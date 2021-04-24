Kauai man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile

Kauai man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile
Kauai Police (FILE) (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM HST - Updated April 23 at 8:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile girl.

Michael Timothy Lach, a 56-year-old from Kapaa, was indicted on two counts of third-degree sexual assault, stemming from alleged inappropriate touching.

Michael Lach
Michael Lach (Source: Kauai Police Department)

The Kauai Police Department executed a search warrant at Lach’s residence, where officials said they recovered and seized numerous electronic and storage devices, with electronic data being extracted from the devices.

Authorities said a video of the girl was emailed to Lach.

KPD also said that Lach had been depositing money into the girl’s account “for some time.”

Lach was released after posting $20,000 bail.

He is set to appear in court on May 4.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.