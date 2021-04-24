Kauai man indicted for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile girl.
Michael Timothy Lach, a 56-year-old from Kapaa, was indicted on two counts of third-degree sexual assault, stemming from alleged inappropriate touching.
The Kauai Police Department executed a search warrant at Lach’s residence, where officials said they recovered and seized numerous electronic and storage devices, with electronic data being extracted from the devices.
Authorities said a video of the girl was emailed to Lach.
KPD also said that Lach had been depositing money into the girl’s account “for some time.”
Lach was released after posting $20,000 bail.
He is set to appear in court on May 4.
