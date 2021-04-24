Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okada to represent Sharks golf in NCAA Division II Regional Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University’s Keita Okada will be the lone shark representing HPU in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Regional Tournament next month.
The freshman is fresh off his historic run in the 2021 PacWest Conference Championship, where the Tokyo native took home the Individual championship at the Waikloloa Beach Golf Course, posting a 54-hole total of 3-under 307 — a new school record.
On top of taking home HPU’s first conference individual award, Okada was also the top individual selected for the NCAA tourney, being joined by Matt Fry from Dominion and Hawaii-Hilo’s Dustin Franko — both HPU and UH-Hilo were in consideration for a team spot, but neither made the cut.
Eight West Region teams and three individuals will join the eight teams and three indiviuals from the South Region to decide which four teams and one individual move on to the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships in Florida.
