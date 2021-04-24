Big Island middle school garden is getting national recognition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island garden will be featured on a broadcast that showcases school gardens from across the country.
Malaai, the culinary garden at Waimea Middle School, will be featured on “Growing School Gardens: Seeding a Healthy Future for our Youth.”
Students created a special video tour that highlighted Native Hawaiian culture and the importance of growing kalo.
“This was such an incredible opportunity for our garden, and I’m so proud of our students for how they showed up for the filming and how they were able to articulate the value that they felt in the garden,” said Zoe Kosmas, interim executive director of Malaai.
Malaai, which was established in 2005, will be one of six schools featured in the broadcast.
The segment will premiere on April 27 at 7 a.m.
