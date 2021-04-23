Update your HNN news app for a streamlined look and new features

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii News Now app has a streamlined look and new features so you can get easier access to the breaking news, traffic and weather alerts you need throughout the day. For most users, the app will update automatically on your device.
But you can get the update sooner by searching for Hawaii News Now in the App Store or Google Play.
- For the iPhone/iPad app update, click here.
- For the Android app update, click here.
Update today and turn on your notifications for:
- Breaking news
- Weather alerts
- Traffic updates
- Access to livestreams
You’ll need to update your app by the end of April to continue getting our breaking news notifications.
Our news app has access to all of our top stories, plus our latest videos, previous newscasts, special reports, podcasts, entertainment and cultural coverage, and your island-specific community news.
It’s all there — in the palm of your hand.
