Undercover operation targeting child predators nets arrests of 2 soldiers, 1 Marine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency, undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii earlier this month netted three arrests, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Friday.
Those arrested included two active duty soldiers and one active duty Marine.
The arrests were made from April 2 through 4.
Officials said the three suspects reportedly tried to solicit sex from children online. But they did not know they were actually speaking with undercover law enforcement officers.
This was part of the ongoing “Operation Keiki Shield” between military and civilian law enforcement. Since 2019, the operation has resulted in 24 arrests and 16 convictions. Between 40 and 55 law enforcement officials – from special agents to intelligence analysts to administrative staff.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.