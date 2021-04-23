Suspicious messages regarding unemployment claims are a scam, DLIR says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Labor & Industrial Relations is warning residents of a phishing scam involving fraudulent texts and emails.
In the scam attempts, recipients of the fake messages are directed to click on a link. Officials say don’t click on it as it will allow scammers to access personal information.
For those who have received a link and provided personal information, unemployment accounts may have been compromised. Users are urged to call (808) 762-5751 or 5752 and select option 4.
The fraud may also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling (866) 720-5721.
“Sophisticated cyber criminals are not only filing fraudulent claims but also attempting to break into existing accounts and stealing benefits awarded to bona fide claimants,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio.
“It is really important to know this is happening here in Hawaii and it’s affecting our local community. We strongly urge claimants not to click on these links,” she added.
DLIR says Twitter is the only social media platform they utilize, along with the unemployment insurance benefits portal here.
You should never give out personal information to non-verified websites or over the phone.
