State unemployment office warns of new scam targeting claimants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s unemployment office is warning about a new way scammers are trying to defraud the system and take advantage of claimants.
The department wants claimants to be on the lookout for the following scams.
Both look like rather official communications from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations — one is a text message and the other an email in which recipients are told they have unclaimed unemployment benefits.
A link is provided tor those claimants to resolve the issue, but DLIR says if you click that link, your information and account could be in jeopardy. If you receive either of those you should call the number on your screen (808) 762-5751 to report it.
