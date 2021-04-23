Open House: Pet friendly studio in Kakaako and 2 BD, 1 BA unit in Moiliili

Next up, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath unit at Parkland Gardens is move in ready! There are also two parking stalls, brand new vinyl flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures, a refinished bathtub, new window A/C unit, and refinished lanai. Enjoy the expansive city, ocean, and Diamond Head views from your spacious lanai on a high floor. This well-managed building offers guest parking, a barbecue area, tennis court, car wash station, community laundry area, and a secured parking garage. It’s the perfect starter home or investment! First open house is this Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.