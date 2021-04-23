Thanks to policy change, Hawaiian Home Lands loan program now available to farmers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Home Lands loan program previously only available for residential properties has been made available to farmers for the first time.
The first loan to a Native Hawaiian farmer was recently issued.
Officials with the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Association said that since the program was enacted by Congress 20 years ago, mortgages were only distributed for residential purposes.
But in 2019, a farmer contacted the SCHHA ombudsman to seek help in applying for a trust land mortgage for farming.
The council worked with US Sen. Brian Schatz, the state Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Department of Interior to make the loan program available to farmers and ranchers. And the policy officially changed on March 31.
Kipukai Kualii, SCHHA Homestead Policy committee chair, called the new policy a “very big deal.”
“There are more than 1,000 Native Hawaiians with farm or ranch trust land leases in every county, the impact potential is huge, to agriculture, to banks, to our local building industry,” Kualii said.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.