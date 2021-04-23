Kauai man arrested for first-degree drug promotion following search warrant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested a 60-year-old Lawai man on Thursday for first-degree drug promotion after officers executed a search warrant of his home.
Officers arrested Stuart Rosenthal after finding drugs in his home. During the search, police said they found 93 grams of meth, three grams of marijuana, cocaine and nearly $13,000 in cash.
Rosenthal was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail.
Police also arrested Cheryl Estacio and Keola Kaehu, who were in the house during the search.
They were booked for promoting dangerous drugs and released pending investigation.
