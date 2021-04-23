Kauai officials fear complacency as island sees COVID community spread

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County is leading the state in coronavirus vaccinations, but officials say they’re worried this is creating a false sense of security.
The state Department of Health reported as of Friday, 57% of Kauai’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the county on Thursday reported its second COVID-19 related death since the pandemic began. There were also eight new infections reported this week.
“These cases include residents and visitors, and includes travel-related and community-acquired infections,” Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “This is the first time we have seen community transmission on Kauai since January.”
Lauren Guest, of the Kauai District Health Office, said some of the recent cases are the more transmissible California variant, which has been spreading on Oahu.
“Some of our cases this week exposed large numbers of contacts. That is because people continued their normal activities, including going to work and school while sick,” Guest said. “This put a lot of Kauai residents at risk.”
At least four members of a Kauai family contracted the California variant of COVID following inter-island travel, county health officials said earlier this week.
